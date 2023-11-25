The Colorado State Rams (5-6) hit the road for an MWC clash against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Colorado State is compiling 26.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 73rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 102nd, surrendering 29.8 points per contest. From an offensive angle, Hawaii is putting up 340.4 total yards per game (99th-ranked). It ranks 70th in the FBS on defense (382 total yards surrendered per game).

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Spectrum Sports.

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

Colorado State Hawaii 397 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (83rd) 408.4 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (100th) 91.5 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.8 (133rd) 305.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.6 (31st) 24 (129th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (123rd) 19 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 3,143 yards (285.7 ypg) on 266-of-432 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Vann Schield, has carried the ball 90 times for 389 yards (35.4 per game), scoring three times.

Avery Morrow has carried the ball 81 times for 262 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tory Horton has hauled in 87 catches for 950 yards (86.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has put together a 739-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 59 passes on 101 targets.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 42 receptions have turned into 694 yards and three touchdowns.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager leads Hawaii with 3,222 yards on 302-of-483 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 219 yards, or 18.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jordan Johnson has piled up 34 carries and totaled 198 yards.

Steven McBride leads his squad with 942 receiving yards on 57 catches with eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has caught 76 passes and compiled 751 receiving yards (62.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Alex Perry's 24 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 277 yards (23.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

