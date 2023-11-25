In the contest between the Utah Utes and Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 25 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Utes to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Colorado vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+20.5) Over (48) Utah 35, Colorado 20

Week 13 Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 9.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes' ATS record is 6-4-1 this year.

Colorado is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year.

The Buffaloes have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for Colorado this year is 13.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Utes' implied win probability is 95.2%.

The Utes are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Utah is winless against the spread when it is 20.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Utes have seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 48 points, 2.0 more than the average point total for Utah games this season.

Buffaloes vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 24.6 20.0 27.3 12.8 21.4 28.6 Colorado 29.2 35.9 35.5 33.8 21.6 38.4

