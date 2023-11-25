The NC State Wolfpack (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Buffaloes have also won six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up an average of 88.7 points per game, 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.

Colorado has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

NC State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.7 points.

The Wolfpack average 82.7 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 62.2 the Buffaloes give up.

NC State is 6-0 when scoring more than 62.2 points.

When Colorado allows fewer than 82.7 points, it is 6-0.

This season the Wolfpack are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes concede.

The Buffaloes make 52.7% of their shots from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG% Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Tameiya Sadler: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

Colorado Schedule