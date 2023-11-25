The Utah Utes (7-4) face a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Offensively, Utah ranks 82nd in the FBS with 24.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 29th in points allowed (312.8 points allowed per contest). Colorado's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 35.9 points per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 55th with 29.2 points per contest.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on Pac-12 Network, continue reading.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Colorado vs. Utah Key Statistics

Colorado Utah 372.8 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.6 (88th) 464.6 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (17th) 71.8 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (39th) 301.0 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (110th) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,230 yards on 69.1% passing while recording 27 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed 75 times for 320 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 32 catches for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has compiled 303 yards on 73 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 908 receiving yards on 68 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Travis Hunter has 49 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 614 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s 56 catches (on 80 targets) have netted him 549 yards (49.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has recorded 1,517 yards (137.9 ypg) on 134-of-229 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 279 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has 674 rushing yards on 132 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaylon Glover has been handed the ball 104 times this year and racked up 406 yards (36.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele's leads his squad with 593 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 receptions (out of 72 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Money Parks has caught 29 passes for 291 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mikey Matthews has racked up 27 receptions for 242 yards, an average of 22.0 yards per game.

