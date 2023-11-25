Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Delta County, Colorado this week, we've got what you need.
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Delta County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Rifle High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 25
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
