Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Douglas County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ralston Valley High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 8:00 AM MT on November 25

8:00 AM MT on November 25 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesa Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 10:05 AM MT on November 25

10:05 AM MT on November 25 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Castle View High School