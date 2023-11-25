Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Creek High School at Canon City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Canon City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitou Springs High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 10:05 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
