El Paso County, Colorado has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Jefferson County
  • Phillips County
  • Arapahoe County
  • Lincoln County
  • Montezuma County
  • Delta County
  • Garfield County
  • Adams County
  • Broomfield County
  • Teller County

    • El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Broomfield High School at Palmer Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 25
    • Location: Monument, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.