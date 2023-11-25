Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Fremont County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Fremont County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Creek High School at Canon City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Canon City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
