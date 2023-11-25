Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Lincoln County, Colorado this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Teller County
  • Phillips County
  • Montezuma County
  • Cheyenne County

    • Lincoln County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Strasburg High School at Limon High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 25
    • Location: Pueblo, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.