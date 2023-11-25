Should you wager on Riley Tufte to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Riley Tufte score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Tufte stats and insights

Tufte has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Tufte has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

