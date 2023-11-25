Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
Should you bet on Ross Colton to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Colton stats and insights
- In seven of 19 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Colton's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|10:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|13:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|7:44
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
