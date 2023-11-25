Pac-12 opponents will clash when the Utah Utes (7-4) face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Utah vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Utah vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah 35, Colorado 20

Utah 35, Colorado 20 Utah has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Utes have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter.

Colorado has been an underdog in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

The Buffaloes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1000 odds on them winning this game.

The Utes have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (+20.5)



Colorado (+20.5) In 11 Utah games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.

In 11 games played Colorado has recorded six wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Parlay your bets together on the Utah vs. Colorado matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Five of Utah's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 46.5 points.

This season, nine of Colorado's games have ended with a score higher than 46.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 46.5 is 7.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (24.6 points per game) and Colorado (29.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46 45 47.3 Implied Total AVG 27.5 28 26.8 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.9 61.4 62.5 Implied Total AVG 37.8 37.8 37.8 ATS Record 6-4-1 4-2-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.