Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Trying to find information on the best bets in Pac-12 play in Week 13? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Washington State vs. Washington matchup, and picking Arizona (-10.5) over Arizona State on the spread. You can find more insights on those college football games, and other potential options to create a parlay bet, in the article below.
Best Week 13 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Arizona -10.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 20.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Colorado +20.5 vs. Utah
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 14.5 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Stanford +25.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 21.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 13 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 67 - Washington State vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 60.6 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - Colorado vs. Utah
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes
- Projected Total: 55.2 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Cal vs. UCLA
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Total: 55.2 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 13 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Washington
|11-0 (8-0 Pac-12)
|39.3 / 23.2
|482.8 / 401.8
|Oregon
|10-1 (7-1 Pac-12)
|46.5 / 16.7
|546.6 / 310.0
|Arizona
|8-3 (6-2 Pac-12)
|32.1 / 20.6
|438.4 / 344.1
|Oregon State
|8-3 (5-3 Pac-12)
|36.3 / 20.6
|440.9 / 326.5
|USC
|7-5 (5-4 Pac-12)
|41.8 / 34.9
|468.4 / 438.8
|UCLA
|7-4 (4-4 Pac-12)
|27.5 / 16.7
|423.5 / 298.7
|Utah
|7-4 (4-4 Pac-12)
|24.6 / 20.0
|362.6 / 312.8
|Cal
|5-6 (3-5 Pac-12)
|31.5 / 35.0
|403.4 / 419.2
|Washington State
|5-6 (2-6 Pac-12)
|32.6 / 28.5
|425.4 / 396.9
|Arizona State
|3-8 (2-6 Pac-12)
|17.3 / 29.4
|322.9 / 376.6
|Stanford
|3-8 (2-7 Pac-12)
|20.4 / 36.0
|351.1 / 456.3
|Colorado
|4-7 (1-7 Pac-12)
|29.2 / 35.9
|372.8 / 464.6
