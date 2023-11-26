Sunday's game between the Air Force Falcons (4-2) and the Idaho State Bengals (2-4) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 63-59 based on our computer prediction, with Air Force securing the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 26.

The Falcons' last contest was a 73-53 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Air Force vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Air Force vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Air Force 63, Idaho State 59

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Schedule Analysis

  • The Falcons' signature victory this season came against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings. The Falcons brought home the 54-51 win on the road on November 24.
  • Air Force has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 159) on November 24
  • 65-63 at home over Denver (No. 255) on November 6
  • 83-61 at home over Army (No. 340) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

  • Madison Smith: 15.2 PTS, 3 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Milahnie Perry: 14.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Jayda McNabb: 7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%
  • Taylor Britt: 3.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 27.8 FG%
  • Keelie O'Hollaren: 12.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

Air Force Performance Insights

  • The Falcons put up 65.7 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a -21 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

