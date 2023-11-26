Sunday's game between the Air Force Falcons (4-2) and the Idaho State Bengals (2-4) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 63-59 based on our computer prediction, with Air Force securing the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 26.

The Falcons' last contest was a 73-53 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Air Force vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Air Force vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 63, Idaho State 59

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' signature victory this season came against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings. The Falcons brought home the 54-51 win on the road on November 24.

Air Force has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 159) on November 24

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 255) on November 6

83-61 at home over Army (No. 340) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 15.2 PTS, 3 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

15.2 PTS, 3 STL, 39 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Milahnie Perry: 14.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

14.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jayda McNabb: 7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%

7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG% Taylor Britt: 3.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 27.8 FG%

3.7 PTS, 3.2 STL, 27.8 FG% Keelie O'Hollaren: 12.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons put up 65.7 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a -21 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

