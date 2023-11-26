The South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Air Force Falcons (5-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Air Force has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Coyotes are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 278th.

The Falcons put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Coyotes give up (71).

Air Force has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force put up 69.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 62.5 points per contest.

The Falcons surrendered 65.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.8 in away games.

Air Force made 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule