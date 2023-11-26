How to Watch Air Force vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Air Force Falcons (5-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.
Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- Air Force has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 278th.
- The Falcons put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Coyotes give up (71).
- Air Force has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Air Force put up 69.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 62.5 points per contest.
- The Falcons surrendered 65.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.8 in away games.
- Air Force made 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|W 80-71
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Omaha
|W 58-56
|Clune Arena
|11/22/2023
|VMI
|W 64-54
|Clune Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Clune Arena
