The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. South Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force vs. South Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-2.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-2.5) 132.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. South Dakota Betting Trends

Air Force has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Falcons games have gone over the point total.

South Dakota has won one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Coyotes games have hit the over.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Air Force is 98th in college basketball. It is far below that, 186th, according to computer rankings.

Air Force has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

