Sunday's game features the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) and the Air Force Falcons (5-2) matching up at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for South Dakota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 26.

The matchup has no line set.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Air Force vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 74, Air Force 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-1.5)

South Dakota (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

South Dakota's record against the spread so far this season is 1-2-0, and Air Force's is 2-4-0. A total of two out of the Coyotes' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Falcons' games have gone over.

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons put up 67.4 points per game (293rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Air Force is 280th in the country at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Air Force hits 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.1 (128th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0.

Air Force has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (127th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

