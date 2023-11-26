Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games featuring a Big Sky team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Air Force Falcons versus the Idaho State Bengals.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston University Terriers at Northern Colorado Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Air Force Falcons vs. Idaho State Bengals
|7:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
