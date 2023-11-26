Something has to give when the Denver Broncos (5-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup on November 26, 2023 against the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who are on their own three-game winning streak. We have best bets recommendations.

When is Broncos vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Browns compared to the BetMGM line, a 11.2 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Browns.

The Broncos have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.

The Broncos have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-3).

Denver is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Browns have won three of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+1.5)



Cleveland (+1.5) The Broncos have covered the spread three times over 10 games with a set spread.

Denver is winless against the spread when it is 1.5-point or greater favorites (0-4-1).

The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup six times this year (6-3-1).

Cleveland has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36.5)



Over (36.5) The two teams average a combined 7.9 more points per game (44.4) than this matchup's total of 36.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 44.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this game.

Broncos games have hit the over on four of 10 occasions (40%).

Four of the Browns' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 206.5 19 23.2 0

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 98.3 0 14.7 0

