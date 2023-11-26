Something will have to give when the streaking Denver Broncos (5-5) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who have won three in a row, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Broncos favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 37.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Broncos go up against the Browns. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Broncos vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Broncos have been winning seven times and have trailed three times.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Browns have led three times, have trailed four times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in five games.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Broncos have lost that quarter in seven games and have been knotted up in three games.

Offensively, Denver is averaging 1.7 points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 10 games this season, the Browns have won the third quarter six times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

The Broncos have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in four games.

Denver's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.2 points on average in that quarter.

In the Browns' 10 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Broncos vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have led after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in four games (2-2).

The Browns have been winning six times (5-1 in those games) and have trailed four times (2-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Broncos have won the second half in four games, going 3-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4).

Denver's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 14.7 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, with a 4-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in five games (3-2).

