Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (5-5) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Cleveland Browns (7-3) on Sunday, November 26 at Empower Field at Mile High, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .

The Broncos took down the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 in their most recent game.

Last time out, the Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dwayne Washington RB Illness Questionable Mitchell Fraboni LS Back Full Participation In Practice P.J. Locke S Ankle Questionable Josey Jewell LB Back Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Jones DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mike Purcell DL Elbow Full Participation In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Out Grant Delpit S Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Out Matthew Adams LB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Hamstring Questionable Jordan Kunaszyk LB Knee Questionable Mike Ford CB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Sione Takitaki LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dawand Jones OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: FOX

FOX

Broncos Season Insights

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (400.1 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better offensively, ranking 23rd in the NFL by averaging 301.2 yards per game.

With 26.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (21.7 points per contest) to keep them in games.

The Broncos are compiling 191 passing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL), and they rank 24th defensively with 240.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks worst in the NFL (160 rushing yards allowed per game), Denver has had more success offensively, ranking 14th in the NFL by putting up 110.2 rushing yards per game.

The Broncos rank sixth in the NFL with a +6 turnover margin after forcing 19 turnovers (third in the NFL) while committing 13 (12th in the NFL).

Broncos vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-1.5)

Broncos (-1.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-125), Browns (+105)

Broncos (-125), Browns (+105) Total: 37 points

