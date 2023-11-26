Broncos vs. Browns Injury Report — Week 12
Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (5-5) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Cleveland Browns (7-3) on Sunday, November 26 at Empower Field at Mile High, with kick-off at 4:05 PM .
Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Broncos took down the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 in their most recent game.
Last time out, the Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Mitchell Fraboni
|LS
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Grant Delpit
|S
|Thigh
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Matthew Adams
|LB
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Thumb
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click here for Jaguars vs Texans
- Click here for Patriots vs Giants
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Colts
- Click here for Panthers vs Titans
- Click here for Saints vs Falcons
Broncos vs. Browns Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Broncos or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Broncos Season Insights
- Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (400.1 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have played better offensively, ranking 23rd in the NFL by averaging 301.2 yards per game.
- With 26.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Broncos have had to lean on their 15th-ranked offense (21.7 points per contest) to keep them in games.
- The Broncos are compiling 191 passing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL), and they rank 24th defensively with 240.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks worst in the NFL (160 rushing yards allowed per game), Denver has had more success offensively, ranking 14th in the NFL by putting up 110.2 rushing yards per game.
- The Broncos rank sixth in the NFL with a +6 turnover margin after forcing 19 turnovers (third in the NFL) while committing 13 (12th in the NFL).
Broncos vs. Browns Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Broncos (-125), Browns (+105)
- Total: 37 points
Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.