The Denver Broncos (5-5) put their four-game win streak on the line November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who have won three games in a row.

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Browns

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Broncos Insights

This year, the Broncos put up 3.7 more points per game (21.7) than the Browns give up (18.0).

The Broncos rack up 301.2 yards per game, 57.9 more yards than the 243.3 the Browns allow per contest.

This season, Denver racks up 110.2 rushing yards per game, 10.6 more than Cleveland allows per contest (99.6).

The Broncos have 13 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 15 takeaways.

Broncos Home Performance

The Broncos score 22.3 points per game at home (0.6 more than their overall average), and concede 21.5 at home (5.3 less than overall).

At home, the Broncos accumulate 306.8 yards per game and concede 341.0. That's more than they gain overall (301.2), but less than they allow (400.1).

In home games, Denver racks up 190.3 passing yards per game and concedes 209.2. That's less than it gains (191.0) and allows (240.1) overall.

At home, the Broncos rack up 116.5 rushing yards per game and concede 131.8. That's more than they gain overall (110.2), and less than they allow (160.0).

The Broncos convert 36.6% of third downs in home games (1.6% lower than their overall average), and concede 36.1% at home (2.5% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo W 24-22 ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota W 21-20 NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/17/2023 at Detroit - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.