A projected tight battle will see the Denver Broncos (5-5) hit the gridiron as 1.5-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are riding winning streaks, with Denver on a four-game run and Cleveland winners of three in a row. An over/under of 36 points has been set for this matchup.

Before the Broncos square off against the Browns, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Browns' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Broncos.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-1.5) 36 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Broncos (-1.5) 35.5 -122 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Denver vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Browns Betting Insights

Denver is 3-6-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-4-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Denver games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

Cleveland's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-3-0.

The Browns' ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1.

There have been four Cleveland games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jerry Jeudy - - - - 41.5 (-115) - Samaje Perine - - - - 19.5 (-115) - Courtland Sutton - - - - 45.5 (-111) - Javonte Williams - - 52.5 (-115) - - - Russell Wilson 197.5 (-115) 1.5 (+185) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.