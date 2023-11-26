The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) play the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Iona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

In games Colorado shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Gaels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buffaloes sit at 86th.

The Buffaloes average 6.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Gaels give up (75.6).

Colorado is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado scored 71.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Buffaloes played better at home last year, surrendering 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Colorado performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

