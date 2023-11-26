How to Watch Colorado vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) play the Iona Gaels (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- In games Colorado shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Gaels are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buffaloes sit at 86th.
- The Buffaloes average 6.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Gaels give up (75.6).
- Colorado is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado scored 71.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Buffaloes played better at home last year, surrendering 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Colorado performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|W 64-59
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Florida State
|L 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|CU Events Center
