The Iona Gaels (2-3) take on the Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at CU Events Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Iona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Iona Betting Trends

Colorado is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Buffaloes have gone over the point total twice.

Iona is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Gaels games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +9000

+9000 Colorado is 48th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+9000), much higher than its computer rankings (80th).

Colorado has a 1.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

