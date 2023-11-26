Sunday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) and the Iona Gaels (2-3) at CU Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-68 and heavily favors Colorado to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no line set.

Colorado vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 83, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-14.7)

Colorado (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Colorado is 3-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Iona's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Buffaloes are 2-2-0 and the Gaels are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (scoring 82.2 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 67 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.

Colorado wins the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. It is pulling down 36.2 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.8 per outing.

Colorado makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 43.3% from deep while its opponents hit 31.8% from long range.

The Buffaloes score 102.9 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball), while allowing 83.8 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball).

Colorado forces 13 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 13.8 (290th in college basketball action).

