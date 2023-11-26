The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chase Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams put up 9.1 more points per game (77.8) than the Dons allow (68.7).
  • Colorado State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
  • San Francisco has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Dons average are 21.0 more points than the Rams allow (47.3).
  • San Francisco has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 47.3 points.
  • When Colorado State gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Dons are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Rams concede to opponents (29.6%).
  • The Rams make 48.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Dons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Alabama A&M W 83-39 Moby Arena
11/15/2023 New Hampshire W 67-45 Moby Arena
11/21/2023 South Dakota Mines W 92-56 Moby Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco - Chase Center
11/30/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
12/5/2023 High Point - Moby Arena

