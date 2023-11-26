The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chase Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

The Rams put up 9.1 more points per game (77.8) than the Dons allow (68.7).

Colorado State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

San Francisco has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.

The 68.3 points per game the Dons average are 21.0 more points than the Rams allow (47.3).

San Francisco has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 47.3 points.

When Colorado State gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 4-0.

The Dons are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Rams concede to opponents (29.6%).

The Rams make 48.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Dons' defensive field-goal percentage.

