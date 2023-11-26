How to Watch the Colorado State vs. San Francisco Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chase Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET.
Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado State vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison
- The Rams put up 9.1 more points per game (77.8) than the Dons allow (68.7).
- Colorado State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
- San Francisco has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
- The 68.3 points per game the Dons average are 21.0 more points than the Rams allow (47.3).
- San Francisco has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 47.3 points.
- When Colorado State gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 4-0.
- The Dons are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Rams concede to opponents (29.6%).
- The Rams make 48.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Dons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 83-39
|Moby Arena
|11/15/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 67-45
|Moby Arena
|11/21/2023
|South Dakota Mines
|W 92-56
|Moby Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/5/2023
|High Point
|-
|Moby Arena
