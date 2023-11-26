The Iona Gaels (1-1) will face the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at CU Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Iona Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Colorado vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 76 74th 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.2 90th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th 179th 13 Assists 14.9 52nd 265th 12.7 Turnovers 10.2 35th

