The Iona Gaels (1-1) will face the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at CU Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Iona Game Information

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Iona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Osborn Shema: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Berrick JeanLouis: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Colorado vs. Iona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank
212th 69.9 Points Scored 76 74th
86th 67.1 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.2 90th
105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th
179th 13 Assists 14.9 52nd
265th 12.7 Turnovers 10.2 35th

