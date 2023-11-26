The Iona Gaels (2-3) are double-digit, 16.5-point underdogs against the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) at CU Events Center on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -16.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's games have gone over 145.5 points two times this season (in four outings).

Colorado's matchups this year have an average point total of 149.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Buffaloes have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Colorado has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Buffaloes have played as a favorite of -2500 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 96.2%.

Colorado vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 2 50% 82.2 160.2 67 142.6 145.3 Iona 4 80% 78 160.2 75.6 142.6 152.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The Buffaloes score 82.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 75.6 the Gaels allow.

Colorado is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 3-1-0 2-0 2-2-0 Iona 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0

Colorado vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Iona 13-5 Home Record 11-1 2-9 Away Record 8-4 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.