Colorado vs. Iona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Iona Gaels (2-3) are double-digit, 16.5-point underdogs against the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) at CU Events Center on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 145.5.
Colorado vs. Iona Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Colorado
|-16.5
|145.5
Colorado Betting Records & Stats
- Colorado's games have gone over 145.5 points two times this season (in four outings).
- Colorado's matchups this year have an average point total of 149.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Buffaloes have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.
- Colorado has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- The Buffaloes have played as a favorite of -2500 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 96.2%.
Colorado vs. Iona Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colorado
|2
|50%
|82.2
|160.2
|67
|142.6
|145.3
|Iona
|4
|80%
|78
|160.2
|75.6
|142.6
|152.5
Additional Colorado Insights & Trends
- The Buffaloes score 82.2 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 75.6 the Gaels allow.
- Colorado is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Colorado vs. Iona Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colorado
|3-1-0
|2-0
|2-2-0
|Iona
|3-2-0
|0-0
|3-2-0
Colorado vs. Iona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colorado
|Iona
|13-5
|Home Record
|11-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|8-4
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
