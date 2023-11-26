Courtland Sutton has a tough matchup when his Denver Broncos meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Browns allow 143.7 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Sutton has caught 45 passes on 62 targets for a team-best 499 yards and eight scores. He averages 49.9 yards per game.

Sutton vs. the Browns

Sutton vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 143.7 passing yards per game conceded by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Browns' defense is first in the NFL by conceding 0.9 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton, in six of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Sutton has 20.9% of his team's target share (62 targets on 297 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 62 times, averaging eight yards per target (51st in NFL).

Sutton has registered a touchdown catch in eight of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (40.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

With 13 red zone targets, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 8 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

