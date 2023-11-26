When the Denver Broncos play the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, Courtland Sutton will be up against a Browns pass defense featuring Martin Emerson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Broncos vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 91.9 9.2 18 73 6.93

Courtland Sutton vs. Martin Emerson Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton leads his squad with 499 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 receptions (out of 62 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

In the air, Denver has thrown for 1,910 yards, or 191.0 per game -- that's the eighth-lowest total in the league.

The Broncos are averaging 21.7 points per game, 18th in the NFL.

Denver is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 29.7 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Broncos rank 11th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 47 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 53.4%.

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 35 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to passing the ball, opposing offenses have struggled to move the chains through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 143.7 passing yards allowed per game and second in the league with 5.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This season, the Browns' defense has been looking good this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 180 points allowed (18.0 per game).

Cleveland has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Browns this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 62 43 Def. Targets Receptions 45 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.1 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 499 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 49.9 3.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 85 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

