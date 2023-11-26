The Denver Pioneers (3-3) will visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Denver Stats Insights

This season, Denver has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.0% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 337th.

The Pioneers' 87.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 74.4 the Lions allow.

Denver has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Denver scored 5.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (69.5).

At home, the Pioneers allowed 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).

Denver knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.3%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule