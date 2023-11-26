The Denver Pioneers (3-3) will visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

  • This season, Denver has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.0% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 337th.
  • The Pioneers' 87.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 74.4 the Lions allow.
  • Denver has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Denver scored 5.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (69.5).
  • At home, the Pioneers allowed 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).
  • Denver knocked down more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.3%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 SIU-Edwardsville L 77-74 Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 @ South Alabama L 82-75 Mitchell Center
11/22/2023 Colorado Christian W 100-68 Hamilton Gymnasium
11/26/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Colorado College - Hamilton Gymnasium

