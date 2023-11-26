The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-4) will face the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 181st 71.6 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 4.5 358th 81st 14.4 Assists 11.3 313th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 14.5 344th

