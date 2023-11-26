Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-4) will face the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Denver Top Players (2022-23)
- Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Denver vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|181st
|71.6
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|314th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|4.5
|358th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|14.5
|344th
