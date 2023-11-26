Javonte Williams has a decent matchup when his Denver Broncos face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Browns have given up 99.6 rushing yards per game, 11th in the league.

On 122 carries this season, Williams has rushed for a team-best 473 yards (52.6 ypg). In addition, Williams has amassed 125 receiving yards (13.9 ypg) on 23 catches, with two receiving TDs.

Williams vs. the Browns

Williams vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Browns have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Williams will play against the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense this week. The Browns give up 99.6 yards on the ground per game.

The Browns' defense is ranked 20th in the league with 10 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (55.6%) out of nine opportunities.

The Broncos pass on 54.6% of their plays and run on 45.4%. They are 19th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 49.4% of his team's 247 rushing attempts this season (122).

Williams has no rushing touchdowns in nine games this year.

He has two total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

He has 18 red zone rushing carries (43.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 27 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

