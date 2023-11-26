How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 26
Toulouse FC versus OGC Nice is a game to catch on a Sunday Ligue 1 slate that features a lot of compelling matchups.
We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch OGC Nice vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC journeys to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-195)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+600)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch FC Lorient vs FC Metz
FC Metz makes the trip to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Lorient (+100)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+300)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 journeys to play Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+130)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+215)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch FC Nantes vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC journeys to match up with FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Nantes (+105)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+280)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Stade Rennes vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims journeys to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (+100)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+280)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Lille OSC
Lille OSC makes the trip to match up with Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lille OSC (+140)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+210)
- Draw: (+230)
