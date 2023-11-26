Sunday's contest features the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) and the Boston University Terriers (4-1) clashing at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center (on November 26) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-61 win for Northern Colorado.

Last time out, the Bears lost 67-60 to North Dakota State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 64, Boston University 61

Other Big Sky Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears put up 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing last season (139th in college basketball). They had a -74 scoring differential and were outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Northern Colorado's offense was less productive in Big Sky tilts last year, averaging 55.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 60.7 PPG.

The Bears put up 66.2 points per game last year at home, which was 9.9 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (56.3).

Northern Colorado gave up 63.8 points per game in home games, compared to 63.2 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.