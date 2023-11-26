Reggie Jackson and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 105-86 loss versus the Rockets, Jackson totaled two points.

With prop bets available for Jackson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.0 13.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.4 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.1 PRA -- 17 19.8 PR -- 13.1 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Spurs

Jackson has taken 9.8 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jackson is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jackson's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.8 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 122.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

Conceding 28.6 assists per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 14.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Reggie Jackson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 17 4 0 3 0 0 0 1/26/2023 16 12 0 3 0 0 2 1/20/2023 23 13 1 2 1 0 0 11/19/2022 30 20 3 4 4 0 1 11/4/2022 37 14 3 5 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.