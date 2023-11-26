Will Russell Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 12?
Should you wager on Russell Wilson getting into the end zone in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Wilson has 232 yards on 42 carries (23.2 ypg).
- In 10 games, Wilson has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Russell Wilson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|27
|34
|177
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|18
|32
|308
|3
|1
|6
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|306
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|21
|28
|223
|3
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|20
|31
|196
|2
|0
|7
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|22
|95
|1
|2
|4
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|29
|194
|1
|0
|1
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|12
|19
|114
|3
|0
|8
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|24
|29
|193
|2
|0
|9
|30
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|27
|35
|259
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
