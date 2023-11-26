Will Samaje Perine Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samaje Perine was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Perine's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Perine has season stats which include 118 rushing yards on 29 carries (4.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 32 receptions on 36 targets for 326 yards.
Samaje Perine Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Broncos have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Perine 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|29
|118
|0
|4.1
|36
|32
|326
|0
Perine Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|8
|41
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6
|12
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|6
|22
|0
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|8
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|7
|60
|0
