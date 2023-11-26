Will Samaje Perine cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos clash with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Perine has rushed for 118 yards (11.8 per game) on 29 carries.

Perine has also caught 32 passes for 326 yards (32.6 per game).

In 10 games, Perine has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0

