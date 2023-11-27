Avalanche vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 27
Entering a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5), the Colorado Avalanche (14-6) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 at Ball Arena.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) make it the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+17) makes them fifth-best in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- With 78 goals (3.7 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's second-best offense.
- Tampa Bay's total of 74 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 29th in the league.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.
Avalanche vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-145)
|Lightning (+120)
|6.5
