Avalanche vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 27
The Colorado Avalanche (14-6) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) at home on Monday, November 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.
During the last 10 outings for the Avalanche, their offense has totaled 44 goals while their defense has conceded 30 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 43 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with nine goals (20.9% success rate).
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.
Avalanche vs. Lightning Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Avalanche 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-145)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Lightning Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche (14-6 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Colorado is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.
- Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.
- The Avalanche are 13-2-0 in the 15 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 26 points).
- In the 11 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 10-1-0 record (20 points).
- In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-3-0 to record six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|3rd
|3.75
|Goals Scored
|3.71
|4th
|11th
|2.9
|Goals Allowed
|3.52
|27th
|5th
|32.7
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|3rd
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|19th
|19.75%
|Power Play %
|34.72%
|2nd
|5th
|87.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.38%
|10th
Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
