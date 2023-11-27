Player props are listed for Cale Makar and Nikita Kucherov, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (30 total points), having registered five goals and 25 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and 19 assists to total 26 points (1.3 per game).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7 at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Mikko Rantanen's season total of 26 points has come from 12 goals and 14 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov is one of the top offensive options for Tampa Bay with 35 points (1.7 per game), with 15 goals and 20 assists in 20 games (playing 20:27 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point has posted 29 total points (1.4 per game) this season. He has 11 goals and 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6

