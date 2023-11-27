Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Denver County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 27
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
