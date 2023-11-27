The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.