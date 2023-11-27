Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jefferson County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Beth Eden Baptist School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 27

6:00 PM MT on November 27 Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pomona High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 27

7:00 PM MT on November 27 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pomona High School at Skyview High School