Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
Can we anticipate Jonathan Drouin scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- Drouin has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Drouin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 74 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
