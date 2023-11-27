Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rantanen stats and insights
- In 10 of 20 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Rantanen has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rantanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|24:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|25:36
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.