Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Jokic, in his last appearance, had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 132-120 win over the Spurs.

In this article, we dig into Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 28.8 29.8 Rebounds 12.5 13.4 13.8 Assists 9.5 8.9 9.6 PRA -- 51.1 53.2 PR -- 42.2 43.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 22.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.0 per contest.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.3 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Conceding 108.1 points per contest, the Clippers are the seventh-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Clippers have conceded 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.4 assists per game, the Clippers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 36 32 16 9 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.